Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Prestigious award for student at Derry school

Aidan Timmons receives a Trinity College entrance award

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Aidan is a pupil at Lumen Christi College in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry student has received a Trinity College entrance award.

The awards go to the student accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieves the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school.

Aidan Timmons, a pupil at Lumen Christi College in Derry, has received the award for his school.

Among former recipients of the award are former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 

Trinity Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast, said: "We are delighted to welcome these talented students to Trinity and only wish that they and their families could come to celebrate with us at the University, as they usually do.

"Since we revised the Entrance Exhibition Awards in 2018 as part of our commitment to boosting diversity we are seeing an ever-growing number of schools represented and, this year, all 32 counties on the island of Ireland.

"We congratulate each student and wish them well in their studies." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie