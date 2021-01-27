Prestigious award for student at Derry school

A Derry student has received a Trinity College entrance award.

The awards go to the student accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieves the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school.

Aidan Timmons, a pupil at Lumen Christi College in Derry, has received the award for his school.

Among former recipients of the award are former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Trinity Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast, said: "We are delighted to welcome these talented students to Trinity and only wish that they and their families could come to celebrate with us at the University, as they usually do.

"Since we revised the Entrance Exhibition Awards in 2018 as part of our commitment to boosting diversity we are seeing an ever-growing number of schools represented and, this year, all 32 counties on the island of Ireland.

"We congratulate each student and wish them well in their studies."