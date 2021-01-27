Derry to benefit from new cross-border peace project

Derry is set to benefit from a new North-South cooperation programme will amalgamate two existing funding streams.

PEACE PLUS will combine PEACE and INTERREG EU funding strands into one cohesive cross-border programme.

The development of the 2021-27 PEACE PLUS cross-border EU programme is continuing.

With a total value of €1 billion, the new programme will support peace and prosperity focussing on the North and the border counties.

PEACE PLUS will be funded by the European Union and the British Government, together with the Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish Government.

The programme is being led by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), a North South Implementation Body, in close cooperation with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in the Republic and the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland.

On foot of a comprehensive stakeholder consultation, together with development work with government departments North and South, SEUPB has prepared a draft programme framework which identifies key thematic areas of cross-border activity for PEACE PLUS.

SEUPB is now preparing to launch a second public consultation which will commence shortly.

This consultation will allow for stakeholders across the eligible area for the new programme to make their views known.