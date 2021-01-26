Positive Covid cases rate in Derry council area continues to fall

The rate of Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has continued to fall.

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 197 people tested positive for the virus in the Derry and Strabane council area during the period from January 19 to January 25.

This is in comparison with 273 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from January 12 to January 18.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 130.7 per 100,000 of the population - a decrease on the rate of 181.2 per 100,000 of the population for the previous seven-day period.

The current rate in Derry and Strabane is the second lowest of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

The council with the lowest rate is Causeway Coast and Glen (126.2).

In the period from January 19 to January 25, a total of 2,549 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Sixteen more deaths related to Covid-19 were today reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, bringing its total to 1,763.

Of the 15 intensive care beds available at Altnagelvin Hospital today, four are occupied by Covid-19 patients, while a further five of the beds are occupied by non-Covid patients.

Six of the intensive care beds at Altnagelvin are unoccupied.