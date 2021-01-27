New walking route planned for Moydamlaght Forest

A two-phase development programme is set to link a County Derry community centre to a nearby beauty spot.

The project, driven by An Ráth Dubh community centre in Moneyneena, will see an access path created along the bottom of the community garden leading into Moydamlaght Forest.

During the second phase of the work, a bridge will be constructed over the Altaleckey River to connect the two projects.

Mid Ulster District councillor for the area, Córa Corry, said the new trail would meet the needs of the local community.

“I am delighted that work has commenced that will link the vibrant An Ráth Dubh Community Centre to Moydamlaght Forest,” she said.

“Green infrastructure is a priority and this new walking trail will help meet the needs of the local community, walking clubs and visitors alike.

“Investing in green infrastructure projects help protect the local environment and encourages development of future links within the Moydamlaght Forest and Eagles Rock areas that are popular with walkers locally and from further afield.”

The completed project will provide a safe environment for outdoor recreation, with low-level play and trim trail-style equipment being installed alongside picnic and rest benches.

“This will add to the walking experience in the heart of the Sperrins, not just in terms of physical health but on mental health and general wellbeing,” added Cllr Corry.

“The project is a result of the great vision and dedication of An Ráth Dubh, who are invaluable to the local community and I look forward to the completion of works.”