New walking route planned for Moydamlaght Forest

Contact
A two-phase development programme is set to link a County Derry community centre to a nearby beauty spot.
The project, driven by An Ráth Dubh community centre in Moneyneena, will see an access path created along the bottom of the community garden leading into Moydamlaght Forest.
During the second phase of the work, a bridge will be constructed over the Altaleckey River to connect the two projects.
Mid Ulster District councillor for the area, Córa Corry, said the new trail would meet the needs of the local community.
“I am delighted that work has commenced that will link the vibrant An Ráth Dubh Community Centre to Moydamlaght Forest,” she said.
“Green infrastructure is a priority and this new walking trail will help meet the needs of the local community, walking clubs and visitors alike.
“Investing in green infrastructure projects help protect the local environment and encourages development of future links within the Moydamlaght Forest and Eagles Rock areas that are popular with walkers locally and from further afield.”
The completed project will provide a safe environment for outdoor recreation, with low-level play and trim trail-style equipment being installed alongside picnic and rest benches.
“This will add to the walking experience in the heart of the Sperrins, not just in terms of physical health but on mental health and general wellbeing,” added Cllr Corry.
“The project is a result of the great vision and dedication of An Ráth Dubh, who are invaluable to the local community and I look forward to the completion of works.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The report looked into the former Magdalene Launderies and mother-and-baby homes in Northern Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.