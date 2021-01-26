PSNI issue a new warning about a scam currently doing the rounds

The PSNI are advising people to be on their guard following a reported fraud of close to £15,000 in the past 24 hours with fraudsters posing as callers from the victims’ bank.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: “The number from which they are calling may look authentic and the fraudsters will claim that they are actually contacting you about suspicious activity on the account, before trying to obtain bank card details and extracting money from it.

“Our message is simple – never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details.

"It is vital people remember this to prevent any further cases happening.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni . ScamwiseNI have recently issued some helpful videos which show how these type of scams can take place and the terrible impacts for the victims.”