Warning issued after cars and properties targeted in several areas of Derry last night

A Derry councillor has said several homes were targeted in attacks in the city last night.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said the attacks took place in the Oakbridge, Elmgrove and Sandbanks areas.

"I have reports of several cars and garden sheds being targeted last night in the area," said Cllr Duffy.

"It is really important that you ensure that doors and windows are locked and anything valuable is stored away out of sight."