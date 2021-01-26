Council-run cemeteries reopen to the public after closure due to icy conditions

Contact
The City Cemetery in Derry was one of those closed in recent days.
Council-run cemeteries in Derry have reopened to the public.
Some graveyards managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council, including the City Cemetery, were closed to visitors in recent days because of the icy conditions.
Funeral were allowed to proceed as planned.
A council spokesperson said the affected cemeteries will be open as normal today from 8am to 4.30pm.
