Derry business features in new documentary about rise in number of young people getting anti-wrinkle injections

A Derry business features in a new documentary about the rise in the number of young people looking for anti-wrinkle injections.

BBC Blas presenter Caoimhe Ní Chathail investigates the growing demand for treatments that seem to be becoming the norm with young people today.

Caoimhe wants to find out why people decide to have aesthetics treatments, how easy it is to get them and how important it is to do your research. How safe are these procedures?

Caoimhe investigates how the aesthetics industry is unregulated in Northern Ireland which causes a lot of non-medical practitioners to be in charge.

Dr. Chris Hutton explains the dangers around botched jobs and side effects that can include blindness and severe infections.

Clodagh Ní Mhaicin, 26, from Belfast, who started getting lip fillers at 18, is interviewed in the programme.

The build up of numerous filler injections over the years means that she’s left with residue filler needing to be dissolved, which is, as viewers will witness, a very painful procedure.

Connor and Company in Derry are expanding their existing hair and make-up services to now incorporate aesthetics treatments.

With a monthly pop-up clinic now present in the salon, Connor Grant tells Caoimhe of the growing demand for these treatments in the area and how they are becoming increasingly normalised and accepted.

Belfast dance teacher Micheál Ó Coigligh is among the rising number of men considering anti-wrinkle injections.

On his consultation journey he asks all the questions you need to know about anti-wrinkle treatments, including the critical one: “what age should you start getting botox?”

Former Miss Ireland Lauren McDonagh explains that she only started getting lip fillers was when she was crowned Miss Donegal in 2017and one of her prizes was a voucher for a free aesthetic treatment.

The programme 'Croí na Ceiste le Caoimhe' airs on Monday, February 1, at 10pm on BBC 2 .