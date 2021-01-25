Derry man with 99 convictions admits assaulting his partner again

A Derry man has admitted assaulting his partner in the city centre two weeks after being released from prison for a similar attack.

Liam Carlin, 31, of Lawrence Hill, has been charged with the common assault of a female on January 23.

Police were made aware of an incident captured on city centre CCTV.

Around 7pm the defendant could be seen standing over the alleged injured party causing her to cower.

A police officer said Carlin then struck her twice in the face.

The woman refused to make a statement of complaint saying that the injuries had been caused by a female on January 19.

The officer said CCTV was clear and Carlin could be seen striking her.

During police interview, the defendant said he was intoxicated and annoyed but couldn’t remember assaulting her.

He identified himself in the video and the woman as his partner.

The court heard that has ‘quite a severe record’ and served five months in prison for assaulting the same injured party.

Carlin has 99 convictions, 19 of which are for common assault, two serious assaults and six assaults on police.

A PSNI officer told the court that the defendant had been released from prison a couple of weeks ago and was ‘caught again for assaulting her’.

“There is a history of domestic violence between them,” the officer said.

Objecting to bail, the officer added that there is a risk of further offending and of failing to attend court because bench warrants have been issued in the past.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there is no suggestion his client was involved in the offences on January 19.

He said the victim has been convicted of assaulting Carlin too.

The defence solicitor requested a pre-sentence report adding that the 31-year-old deserves some credit for his guilty plea and should be given one chance on bail.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the defendant has been given ‘numerous opportunities’ to demonstrate that he can move away from violence.

“He has a long history of breaching court conditions and failing to attend court,” he added.

Judge McStay said efforts will be made to persuade the court that a custodial sentence is not required, ‘but I’m not convinced it will work on this occasion’.

Bail conditions would not be satisfactory to protect the victim, he said, as he refused bail due to a risk of reoffending.

A pre-sentence report was ordered for February 26.