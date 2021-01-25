Stormont announces details of financial support for local newspapers

Contact
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced he has allocated £600,000 to extend the 12 months rates holiday for local newspapers.
Mr Murphy, who met with key representatives of the industry to hear first-hand about the challenges they face, said it was an important step in protecting the industry during these challenging times.
He said: “When I met with the industry representatives, it was clear to me that action needed to be taken to support our local newspapers as they are a key part of the fabric of society.
“Local newspapers reflect the local community. Nothing interests people like local news and people have a real affinity and connection with their local paper. For many it provides a platform and voice on issues that matter to them.
“These newspapers have experienced a significant loss of income as a result of the pandemic and I am pleased the Executive agreed to my proposal to extend the rates holiday as it demonstrates the importance we place on their role.
"It will help ease the pressures our local newspapers face and will ensure they can continue to be part of the backbone of our local communities.”
