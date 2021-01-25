Contact

Play parks and cemeteries in Derry closed because of the icy conditions

People urged to take care when out and about

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Play parks and cemeteries in Derry have been closed because of the icy conditions.

A council spokesperson said: "Council owned cemeteries and play parks remain closed this morning due to the weather conditions. Following freezing conditions overnight paths in particular are very icy and pose a risk of injury.

"There will also be some disruption to bin collections this morning due to the icy, snowy conditions. We are asking that people please continue to leave their bins out and crews will get to them as soon as it is safe.

"Park Recycling Centre will remain closed throughout today & Plumbridge will open at the later time of 11am due to severe cold weather conditions.

"We will provide further updates as we receive them and would really appreciate your assistance in highlighting via your own platforms."

