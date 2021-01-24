Police in Derry issue an urgent appeal for information about a missing teenager

Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for 16-year-old Leah Higgins who was reported missing by family at approximately 1.30am this morning.

Leah has still not made contact.

Leah is believed to be wearing a black Northface jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

If anyone has any information relating to the whereabouts of Leah, please make contact with police at Strand Road through 101 quoting reference 141 - 24/01/21.