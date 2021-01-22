New funding to be shared out in Derry to help people cope with impact of Covid

A new batch of funding is to be shared out among community groups and schools in Derry to help people cope with the impact of Covid-19.

A special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council was convened by the Mayor Councillor Brian Tierney this afternoon to approve a raft of new interventions to support local community hubs currently inundated with requests for Covid support.

A third tranche of funding has just been announced by the Department for Communities and Members were told that £442,028 had been earmarked for three key areas which include food, income and connectivity across Derry and Strabane.

£270,000 will be channelled into improving connectivity, with £10k also allocated to the 4Rs Centre to support the Information Technology Reuse Scheme, which has been repurposing old laptops for local families who do not have the equipment for home schooling.

The council also heard that the Department for Communities have recently announced a Bulk Order Food Scheme to be delivered through Community & Voluntary Sector Organisations across Northern Ireland.

This scheme will be operational until March 31, and two local hubs will manage the scheme, one for urban and one for rural areas.

Councillor Tierney said: "We have a fantastic network of community and voluntary organisations working on the ground to deliver interventions, but they need all the support that's available to help meet local need.

"I want to welcome this third tranche of funding from the Communities Minister which will help to alleviate pressures and put in place sustainable, targeted measures that will prioritise those most in need.

“Partnership is key to the effectiveness of our response to this emergency and we have a fantastic network of experienced organisations working with Council on the ground.”