Derry college running new course to help businesses deal with difficulties of Brexit

A Derry college has launched a new course to help businesses navigate the practicalities of Brexit.

The North West Regional College is offering a Level 3 qualification from the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the International Transport and Documentation module will be taught virtually over eight weeks commencing on February 8.

Successful completion leads to a stand-alone award from which participants can progress to the full Level 3 Certificate in International Trade.

Sinead Hawkins from NWRC said, “The programme has been designed to fit around a full-time career and includes 16 hours in virtual sessions (2 hours per week) and a further 52 hours supported self-directed study.

“The programme is fully funded so there is no cost to participants or employers for an Award which is set to be highly sought-after.“

Anyone interested in course should contact Debbie Scott by email on futureleaders@collaborateni.ac.uk.