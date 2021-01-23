New project wants to give tablets to isolated people in Derry

Contact
The Department of Finance is running a pilot scheme for getting tablets to adults in Derry who are vulnerable and isolated.
It includes loan of a 10’ tablet and free monthly data allowance as well as focused training from Libraries and Supporting Communities over a period of six months or so.
It will run in two ‘phases’ with initial roll-out to approximately 70 recipients in February followed by another 70 or so in March.
It is aimed at vulnerable and isolated adults who have never used a device before and don’t have the internet. It is not aimed at young people.
For more information, email colin.cluney@finance-ni.gov.uk.
