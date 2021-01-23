People asked for their views as Derry strives to become a more 'age friendly' city

People are being given the chance to have their say on how Derry can be made a more 'age friendly' city.

Would you like to get involved in shaping how the Derry City and Strabane district area can become more Age Friendly?

What are the key issues for you, your family and your friends?

Derry City and Strabane District Council want to hear from individuals and groups that would like to get involved to help shape their age friendly project to find out what are the key age issues for our older residents in the Derry city and Strabane regions.

Why not join in, meet new friends, take part and engage in activities that inform the development of an Age Friendly Strategy and ensure that the future age friendly actions are those decided by our older people.

The initiative will look at a wide range of issues which affect older people and discuss ways in which they can be addressed.

If you would like more information about the project or to join our Age Friendly Community, you can email: agefriendly@derry

strabane.com.