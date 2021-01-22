Northern Ireland Fire Service looking for on-call firefighters for Magherafelt area

Are you interested in helping protect your local community?

Can you respond to your local Fire Station within 5 minutes of being alerted by pager?

The Northern Ireland Fire Service are recruiting for On-Call (part-time) Firefighters in Magherafelt as well as in Armagh, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Holywood.

Visit https://nifrs.getgotjobs.co.uk for more information.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 5.