New financial support package put forward for substitute teachers in Northern Ireland

Many 'sub' teachers unable to get work due to school closures

CLASSROOM SCHOOL

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Education Minister, Peter Weir has introduced a further scheme to help support substitute teachers during the current six-week period of school closures.

Substitute teachers have been unable to access secure work as schools are closed to pupils except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The Minister said: “I am fully aware of the significant impact this pandemic continues to have on our pupils, teaching and non-teaching staff.

"The issue of funding for substitute teachers who have lost the opportunity to work in schools during the current six-week period of school closures is one that I, and my Department, have been working hard to resolve.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we will be re-introducing the income support scheme for substitute teachers.

"The estimated total cost of the scheme is around £3.25m.”

The Minister continued: “Substitute teachers in Northern Ireland are a unique group of staff, and the education sector depends on these individuals to be available to cover for absences of permanent teachers.

"This will be welcome news to those staff for whom substitute teaching has been their regular source of income.

"Their income stopped abruptly when schools were instructed to close to pupils except for vulnerable children and those of key workers, and it is only right that they are not disadvantaged when so many other workers have been able to access the UK-wide furlough scheme.”

