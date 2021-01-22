Two men arrested after a car crash in Derry

Two men were arrested yesterday after a car crash in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said Ballyarnett Neighbourhood officers attended a report of a collision on the Racecourse Road around 11.40am yesterday.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences as well as possession of Class B," the spokesperson added.

"He was also arrested on breach of bail conditions and is expected to appear at court today.

"A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences and criminal damage and remains in custody at this time."