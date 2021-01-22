New batches of Covid vaccine expected to be delivered to GP practices in Derry today

The Health and Social Care Board have said that GP practices waiting for their second delivery of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccination can expect to receive these by today so more people 80 years and older can be vaccinated.

A total of 55% (39,245) of those aged 80 and older have already been vaccinated by GPs.

Dr. Margaret O’ Brien, Head of GP services, Health and Social Care Board, said: “We are working on our third delivery of the vaccination which is expected in the last week of January and which we expect will be able to meet GPs requirements to vaccinate all the over 80s, including those who are housebound and allow some practices to begin vaccinating those aged 75 years and older.”

Patients who are housebound will be contacted by their GP shortly.

They will either be vaccinated by a GP or district nursing team.

Guidance has been finalised by the Department of Health around the safe handling of vaccine and infection control to allow this to be delivered safely in a patient’s home.

As the Health and Social Care Trusts mobile teams will be stopping the care home vaccination programme soon, new guidance will also shortly be issued to GPs around how new residents to care homes will be vaccinated.