New choir set up in Derry for people with dementia

A new choir is to be set up in Derry for people with dementia.

The choir will also welcome members who care for people living with the condition.

The choir is being set up as part of the DEEDs (Dementia Engaged in Derry and Strabane) initiative which is based at the Old Library Trust in Creggan.

The choir will be called Mellow Deeds.

Those setting up are now looking for choir leader.

A spokesperson for the organisers said they were excited by the new project.

“Mellow Deeds is an integrated choir made up of those living with dementia and their carers, volunteers and Deeds staff based in the Old Library Trust in Creggan.

“The emphasis is on enjoying music, making friendships and participating in music in the wider community.

“We aim to work towards two to three annual performances such as: Deeds Events/Seasonal Events e.g. Christmas/Community Events like the Every Voice Festival/Intergenerational Events with schools and also any other opportunities that arise.

“We are looking for a choir leader, preferably with experience of both leading a choir but also working with dementia either on a voluntary or paid basis.

“The new choir leader would be asked to lead live sessions weekly on Facebook during Covid restrictions but then face to face thereafter based here in the Old Library Trust.

“This would be paid on a sessional basis.”

For more information about the choir leader role contact Sinead on 028 71 373870 or email sinead@olt.ie.