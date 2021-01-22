Derry's council to meet today to discuss how to get financial support out to local communities

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to hold a special meeting today to discuss how best to get finances out to community support hubs to help support with food and fuel.

It follows a proposal put before the council by Councillor Sandra Duffy last week.

Councillor Duffy said: “Currently there is a lot of pressure on our communities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and all that it brings.

"I welcome the financial support coming from the Department for Communities, but the local council also has their part to play to ensure the money hits the ground where it’s needed.

“No one should be suffering alone and or in isolation, there is support and assistance out there.”