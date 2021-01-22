Slaughtneil boss takes over Tyrone

Slaughtneil senior hurling manager Michael McShane has been appointed the manager of the Tyrone senior hurling team.

McShane, a native of Ballycastle, was ratified as the Emmet's senior boss for a seventh season.

He has been given a three-year term with Tyrone, replacing Mattie Lennon as boss.

McShane steered Slaughtneil to six Derry and three Ulster titles during his tenure, but the All-Ireland has eluded him.

He joins fellow Ballycastle man Cormac Donnelly on the inter-county management scene. Donnelly trained Slaughtneil for three seasons under McShane and was recently appointed as joint manager - with Dominic McKinley - of the Derry senior hurling side.