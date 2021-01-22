Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Tributes paid to former leading member of the civil rights movement in Derry

Brendan Hinds, former chairman of the Labour Party in the city, has passed away

Tributes paid to former leading member of the civil rights movement in Derry

Brendan Hinds passed away yesterday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tributes have been paid to a former leading member of the civil rights movement in Derry.

Brendan Hinds, who died yesterday, was a former chairman of the Labour Party in the city.

He was also heavily involved in the civil rights movement which had its heart in Derry in the 1960s.

Mr Hinds lived at Moss Park in Galliagh.

Among those to pay tribute to him was Dermie McClenaghan who was also involved in the civil rights movement.

“Brendan was chairman of the Labour Party in Derry in the sixties and during that time was also prominent in the civil rights movement,” said Mr McClenaghan.

”He was a member of the Derry Citizens Action Committee with John Hume, Ivan Cooper, Claude Wilton, Willie Breslin, James Doherty, John Patton, Finbarr O' Doherty and others.

“He was also a trade unionist, being a member of the ETU.

“Brendan was a good friend and kind to those that new him. He was humorous with a sharp wit, and the best of company.

“He was at our wedding and his wedding gift to Pauline and I was to provide for us a car and a driver to take us to our honeymoon destination in Co. Kerry, a wonderful surprise.

“I have some other wonderful memories of Brendan that will stay with me,” said Mr McClenaghan, who passed on his condences to Mr Hinds' family.

The local man will be buried on Saturday following a service at St Joseph's Church in Galliagh at 11am.

Due to the pandemic, the numbers that can attend the funeral are limited but people will be able to watch the service on the church's webcam.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie