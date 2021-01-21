Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Derry man Joe O'Hagan

Derry man Joe O'Hagan died on January 5. He had worked for many years as a bus driver in the city. In this article, his former colleagues at Ulsterbus pay tribute to their friend.



It's amazing how so few weeks can have a big impact on a workplace.

Earlier this month, Ulsterbus in Derry lost one of its most respected drivers.

Joe was a great friend, work colleague and confidante to us all.

As a bus driver, Joe was kind and helpful to his passengers and this was also extended to any new starts who needed a helping hand.

Also as a shop steward with Ulsterbus, it has to be said that Joe got many of us out of a few sticky wickets in his time.

Joe's loss will be immense to his work colleagues but to his greatest love of all his wife and children.

Their loss is immeasurable.

Joe's wife, Joanne, and children, Joseph, Sean and Aine, have lost a great husband and father.

Joe had no greater love than that which he had for Joanne and their children, although they would tell you that Fulham FC would have run them close.

Joe absolutely adored Joanne and he was so proud of his children and grandchildren.

Joe was very much an out-doorsy type of guy. He loved playing football and riding his moped.

He was also a keen cyclist and a very keen hiker. Joe would claim to have scaled most of Ireland's highest peaks.

As with all things Joe did, his commitment and fight knew no bounds.

He gave his all against the illness which finally took him, but Joe O'Hagan will always be remembered as a man of great love, great passion and for simply being a great man.

God rest you, Joe, and our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.

You will be greatly missed by us all at Ulsterbus.