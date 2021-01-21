Contact

Section of Lowry's Lane in Derry to remain closed off over the weekend

Walkers asked to use alternative routes

lowryslane

Part of Lowry's Lane has been closed off.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The pathway at Lowry’s Lane in Derry, that was closed earlier this week as a result of damage caused by the recent inclement weather conditions and substantial rainfall, will remain closed over the weekend.

The pathway, located in the area just behind Hatmore at the pitch end, will remain closed until next Monday to allow Council officers to clear the debris and assess the condition of the remaining banking and structures.

The public are asked to use an alternative route in the interim.

