Derry gallery launches new programme to inspire creativity among young people

The Void Gallery in Derry.
The Void Gallery in Derry is working in partnership with artist facilitator, Zoe McSparron, to create a new Youth Programme.
The programme is aimed at persons aged 14-20 and will create an encouraging and creative space where participants will explore their personal and collective creativity.
While developing their individual creativity, members will also engage in innovative research, experimentation, and create work in response to our ambitious exhibitions programme.
The emphasis in the group will not only be about enjoying art; it will also be about gaining experience on a professional level.
For more information on the programme, contact the local gallery.
