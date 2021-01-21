Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry gallery launches new programme to inspire creativity among young people

Project aimed at those aged between 14 and 20

Derry gallery launches new programme to inspire creativity among young people

The Void Gallery in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Void Gallery in Derry is working in partnership with artist facilitator, Zoe McSparron, to create a new Youth Programme.

The programme is aimed at persons aged 14-20 and will create an encouraging and creative space where participants will explore their personal and collective creativity.

While developing their individual creativity, members will also engage in innovative research, experimentation, and create work in response to our ambitious exhibitions programme.

The emphasis in the group will not only be about enjoying art; it will also be about gaining experience on a professional level.

For more information on the programme, contact the local gallery.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie