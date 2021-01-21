Derry group launches new project to provide support for men going through a tough time

A Derry support group for men has launched a new project in conjunction with the Housing Executive.

The WORTH project being managed by Men's Action Network (MAN) will help and offer signposting to men on a wide variety of issues in their lives.

The initiative has been welcomed by local Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Cooper.

“This is an excellent initiative and I would like to congratulate everyone involved,” he said.

“Its very important that we offer as much support as possible to men who have suffered from Coercive Control, physical or sexual abuse and financial or digital abuse.

“For many men it is very hard to seek help or even speak about these issues.

“The WORTH project is unique to the north in these very testing times with COVID with all the other issues that affect our everyday lives.

“I would encourage any man in of need help , who needs a listening ear or to be signposted to any organisation they require assistance from to contact 02871 377777,” added Cllr Cooper.