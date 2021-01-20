Body of German shepherd dog found wrapped in shower curtain and dumped in drain close to Derry/Donegal border

A dead dog has been found dumped close to the Derry/Donegal border.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) in Donegal recently received a call from a member of the public about a deceased German shepherd dog near Ballinahone, Burnfoot.

Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley responded and was confronted by the gruesome sight of the body of the female dog wrapped in a plastic shower curtain and dumped in a drain.

Inspector McGinley said: “It was shocking and irresponsible to discover an animal discarded in this manner, clearly showing no respect for either the dog or the environment.

“I scanned the deceased dog for a microchip and although microchipping is a legal requirement, there was no chip present, making it difficult to locate an owner.

"Investigations are continuing and we are appealing to the public to get in touch in confidence with any information to assist us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who suspects animal cruelty, abuse or neglect is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515.

Alternatively people can make a report online by emailing helpline@ispca.ie