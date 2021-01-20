GAA National Leagues set to be put back to late March

Contact
Croke Park is expected to give an update of the proposed start-up of the Alliance Football and Hurling Leagues at the end of next week.
Due to Covid-19, it is expected that the proposed start-up of the leagues on February 27 will be pushed forward, by at least one month.
It will all depend on the covid numbers and what government restrictions are in place.
It is anticipated that providing the lLeagues get the go-ahead that the championships will follow with the club season commencing in late August or early September.
Collective county training was due to commence last week, on Friday, January 15, but with the rise in numbers that was changed with a ban on all collective training continuing until further notice.
