Police investigating hit-and-run incident during which a young cyclist was struck by a van

Contact
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a van and a young cyclist in the Kurin Road area of Garvagh in County Derry on Friday, January 15.
The collision was reported at around 1:45pm.
A 12 year-old boy who was cycling in the area had been involved in a collision with a van.
The boy is believed to have been left with a broken toe and bruised ribs.
The van is described to be a white or light blue/grey in colour and is similar in size to a ‘Citroen Berlingo’ or a ‘Peugeot Partner’.
If you are the van driver, we are looking you to get in contact with us on the number below to help us with our enquiries.
Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 15/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.