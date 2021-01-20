Police investigating hit-and-run incident during which a young cyclist was struck by a van

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a van and a young cyclist in the Kurin Road area of Garvagh in County Derry on Friday, January 15.

The collision was reported at around 1:45pm.

A 12 year-old boy who was cycling in the area had been involved in a collision with a van.

The boy is believed to have been left with a broken toe and bruised ribs.

The van is described to be a white or light blue/grey in colour and is similar in size to a ‘Citroen Berlingo’ or a ‘Peugeot Partner’.

If you are the van driver, we are looking you to get in contact with us on the number below to help us with our enquiries.

Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 15/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/