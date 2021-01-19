Covid cases rate in Derry is now the lowest of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland

The rate of Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area is now the lowest in Northern Ireland.

The fall is being attributed to people sticking to the current lockdown restrictions.

However, with the number of Covid-related hospital admissions expected to rise in the coming days, people have been urged to keep up their efforts.

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 273 people tested positive for the virus in the Derry and Strabane council area during the period from January 12 to January 18.

This is in comparison with 554 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from January 5 to January 11.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 181.2 per 100,000 of the population - a decrease on the rate of 367.7 per 100,000 of the population for the previous seven-day period.

The current rate in Derry and Strabane is the lowest of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

In the period from January 12 to January 18, a total of 2,891 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Twenty four more deaths related to Covid-19 were today reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, bringing its total to 1,649.

There are currently 842 people in hospital with the virus, 70 people in intensive care units (ICU) and 57 being ventilated.

A total of 125,717 first doses of vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has reiterated his appeal to anyone with symptoms or has been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate at home.

If you have been confirmed as a close contact of someone with COVID-19 you are also required to self-isolate, as are those travelling from abroad except for a number of very specific exemptions.

The Minister said: “Those who self-isolate are playing their part in the ongoing fight to drive down community transmission. They will protect themselves, the most vulnerable in society and those working on the front line in our hospitals.

“I appreciate fully that for many people the need to stay at home will involve considerable sacrifice not least in terms of coping with the feelings of loneliness or financial pressures.

“You may find that social distancing and staying at home can be boring, frustrating or lonely and that your mood and feelings are affected.

“You may feel low, worried or have problems sleeping and you might miss being with other people.

“Every effort is being made to address these issues and advice on how to make staying at home more manageable can be found at Coronavirus (COVID-19): self-isolating | nidirect.”