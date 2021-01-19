Man charged at Derry court with gross indecency with or towards a child

A 68-year-old man appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today charged with gross indecency with or towards a child.

Allen Arrell, from Hillhead Terrace in Castledawson, was also charged with ten counts of indecent assault on a male.

The eleven offences are alleged to have taken place between June 21, 1996, and September 26, 2001.

Arrell appeared before the court today via a remote link for a preliminary enquiry into the case.

He was released on continuing bail at appear at a crown court sitting in Coleraine next month.