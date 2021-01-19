Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

£20,000 stained glass window among council centenary plans

The total projected cost of the council's NI 100 programme is over £330,000.

£20,000 stained glass window among council centenary plans

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

The production of a stained glass window at a projected cost of £20,000 is among plans laid out in a local council's draft programme to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's NI 100 Centenary Working Group's Draft Programme will be presented to the council's Leisure and Development Committee for approval on Tuesday evening.

The project will involve creative workshops with community members, artists and historians to create the imagery to be used in a final piece, which will be displayed in Coleraine Town Hall.

It is one of three initiatives for which the council will incur an additional cost to the council of £110,000, alongside an £80,000 Community Grant Programme and £11,000 tree planting programme.

The projected cost of the council's NI 100 programme is over £330,000, with contribution from Service Area Budget and and external funders making up almost £220,000 of the total.

Provision has been made in the Working Group's plans for shared history programmes, as well as a touring exhibition focusing on the 1919-1922 period in Irish history.

A number of cosmetic measures, including the planting of flowerbeds, are also included, while plans to rebrand the council's Enterprise fund for the historic year will also be discussed.

There are proposed links with the borough's schools too, including a proposed athletics meet for post-primary schools in honour of local Olympian Mary Peters.

Approval for branding to mark the centenary will also be sought at tonight's meeting.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie