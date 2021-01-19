Woman and man arrested after drugs worth £14,000 found at a property in Derry

A woman and man were arrested in Derry yesterday after drugs worth an estimated £14,000 were found in the city.

The drugs were found during what police described as a 'proactive search' of a property in the Kilfennan area of the Waterside.

The search was carried out by members of the PSNI's Waterside Neighbourhood Team assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group officers.

During the search, police also recovered suspected counterfeit goods.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 24 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including Possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and trading in counterfeit products and is expected to appear at Derry/Londonderry Magistrates Court today.

"A 20 year old woman also arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries."