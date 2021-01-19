Local council wants to hear about anyone who will be celebrating their 100th birthday this year

People in County Derry who celebrate their 100th birthday in 2021 will receive a special gift from their local council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will present a civic gift to individuals, organisations or businesses who celebrate the landmark birthday this year.

It’s part of the council’s programme of events to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The council is now calling on the public to help identify those eligible to receive this honour throughout the year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “A centenary birthday or anniversary is a very special occasion, and even more so in 2021 as we prepare to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland.

“If you know of a family member, friend or neighbour who will turn 100 this year then let us know so we can include them in this once-in-a-lifetime initiative. Similarly, if you know of a business who will celebrate its 100th anniversary please come forward. We want to reach out to all those for whom 2021 marks 100 years of achievement and history, and help to celebrate this with a token of our congratulations.

“As a Council, it is our aim to utilise the centenary to celebrate our people, places and products and this includes our oldest residents and institutions who have been a part of the fabric of our society for the past century.”

The scheme is now open, and will apply to all centenary birthdays and anniversaries from January 1, 2021, until December 31, 2021.

If you want to nominate an eligible recipient then ring 028 7034 7010.