Derry grammar school publishes its criteria for new pupils in September

A Derry grammar school has published the criteria under which it will admit new pupils this year.

Thornhill College will welcome 200 new pupils in September.

The school usually uses the GL 'transfer test' as the basis on which pupils are admitted.

However, the transfer test process has been cancelled this year because of the impact that the pandemic has had on the education sector.

Instead, Derry's four grammar schools - Thornhill, St Columb's College, Lumen Christi College and Foyle College - say they will use a different set of criteria for pupil admissions this year.

Thornhill is the first of the local schools to publish the criteria they will be using.

They are:

1 - Priority will be given to those applicants who have selected Thornhill College as their 1st Preference school.

2 - Applicants who have a sister/half-sister/step sister or legally adopted sister presently enrolled in the College

or who will be in the coming year.

3 - Applicants who are the first girl in the family to transfer to second level education.

4 - Applicants who are registered for entitlement to Free School Meals at the time of completing the Online Transfer

Application or on any date up to and including 12th April 2021, no later than 4.00 pm and who have communicated

within their application that they are listed on the EA register as being entitled to Free School Meals.

5 - In the event of over subscription in any one criterion when applied in the order set, the selection of available places

will be carried out using a method of random selection.

You can find out more about Thornhill's admissions criteria for the 2021/22 academic year here - https://bit.ly/3nXfDan