Blood donation event in Derry tomorrow regarded as an essential service

There will be a blood donation event in County Derry tomorrow.

It will be held at the Roe Valley Arts Centre in Limavady on Wednesday, January 20, from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Although people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible during the pandemic, blood donation is seen as an essential service during the lockdown restrictions.

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service says its supplies have been badly impacted by the pandemic.

Anyone wishing to attend tomorrow's session must book in advance.