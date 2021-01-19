Blood donation event in Derry tomorrow regarded as an essential service

Contact
There will be a blood donation event in County Derry tomorrow.
It will be held at the Roe Valley Arts Centre in Limavady on Wednesday, January 20, from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.
Although people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible during the pandemic, blood donation is seen as an essential service during the lockdown restrictions.
The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service says its supplies have been badly impacted by the pandemic.
Anyone wishing to attend tomorrow's session must book in advance.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.