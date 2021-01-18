Major improvements carried out at a public park in Derry

Major improvements have been carried out at a public park in the Waterside area of Derry.

With council's parks and green spaces proving popular and vitally important during Covid-19 in promoting health and well-being, news that work has been completed in Drumahoe District Park has been welcomed today.

The work, which began in October, included the installation of a new access path, adult trim trail equipment, tree planting and signage.

It is part of a series of Small Parks Village Renewal Projects being carried out by Derry City and Strabane District Council and is in line Council's Green Infrastructure Plan, which focuses on utilising natural spaces to provide environmental, economic and social benefits for communities.

Drumahoe is one of three projects recently completed, alongside the finish of works in Ardstraw and Artigarvan, with work soon beginning on the Small Parks Village Renewal Project in Donemana.

The combined cost of the four projects is £200,000 and they are being delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from funding allocated by Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said the new and improved park area will make it more accessible at a very important time.

"Drumahoe District Park is a focal point for the local community and a space that is enjoyed by everyone, of all ages.

"I'm delighted that this work has been completed which makes the park more easily accessible for all - somewhere to go and enjoy nature, fresh air and a relaxing walk.

"Particularly under the current climate just having that small part of your day spent outdoors is so important for both mental and physical health so I hope everyone in Drumahoe and the surrounding areas continues to get great use out of this lovely space."

Mary Hunter, Chair of Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership (LAG), said: "The LAG are very pleased to have been able to support this project which has made Drumahoe Park a more attractive and enjoyable place to visit. It will be great to see the community now enjoy these upgrades and this wonderful green space which is of such a great benefit to the health and well-being of everyone."

Andrew Russell, Drumahoe Community Association member, added: "The whole community are so happy to see these upgrades completed. The park is a space that is used and loved by so many and this work is deeply appreciated by all."