People asked to look out for each other on what is known as 'Blue Monday'

Charity asks people to check up on the older members of their families

Calls for financial support for older people hit hard by Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff reporter

ALONE is encouraging people to support older people on what's known as the toughest day of the year.

The organisation has voiced its concern over their mental health on 'Blue Monday' today.

They may be finding things tough under lockdown restrictions.

It's encouraging older people to connect, be active, take notice of the world around them, keep learning and give an act of kindness.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan said: “While we understand the importance of keeping older people safe from COVID-19, we also recognise the negative effects of the pandemic on the older people in our society.

"We are encouraging older people to mind their mental health in the coming weeks and to develop a routine which will help them to stay positive during these difficult times.

"Even something as small as calling a friend, going for a short walk or practicing a hobby can make a world of difference when it comes to mental wellbeing.”

Mr Moynihan continued: “Since last March, the situation with COVID-19 has been difficult for all of us, but unfortunately older people are among the groups most affected by the pandemic.

"The level of support we have seen from members of the public so far has been amazing, and we hope to keep this momentum up until COVID-19 is a thing of the past.

"We are reminding older people that there is light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines are rolled out across the country and that if we all continue to follow the guidelines to keep each other safe, we will get through the coming weeks together.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


