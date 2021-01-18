Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Council to step up patrols after a 'significant' increase in dog-fouling in Derry during the lockdown

Warning that dog owners could be fined £80

3869241327-450x300

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The lockdown has led to a 'significant' increase in the amount of dog-fouling in Derry.

While it has long been a problem in many areas of the city, the number of people out walking during the lockdown period has seen dog-fouling become even more of an issue in the local area.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received a large amount of complaints about the issues.

Among the worst affected areas are the riverside walkway and the Bay Road park.

However, there are few public walkways in the city that is not affected.

In response, the local council is stepping up its efforts to tackle dog-fouling.

A council spokesperson said: "There has been a significant increase in dog fouling across the City and District Patrols have been increased and if wardens observe owners failing to clean up after their dog they will be issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie