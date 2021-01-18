Council to step up patrols after a 'significant' increase in dog-fouling in Derry during the lockdown

Contact
The lockdown has led to a 'significant' increase in the amount of dog-fouling in Derry.
While it has long been a problem in many areas of the city, the number of people out walking during the lockdown period has seen dog-fouling become even more of an issue in the local area.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has received a large amount of complaints about the issues.
Among the worst affected areas are the riverside walkway and the Bay Road park.
However, there are few public walkways in the city that is not affected.
In response, the local council is stepping up its efforts to tackle dog-fouling.
A council spokesperson said: "There has been a significant increase in dog fouling across the City and District Patrols have been increased and if wardens observe owners failing to clean up after their dog they will be issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.