Police warn people in Ballyarnett area of Derry not to touch suspicious objects

Police are urging people in the Ballyarnett area of Derry who come across, or notice any suspicious objects, in the Cornshell Fields/Racecourse Road area not to touch them after reports to police this week that devices had been left in the area.

Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “I am appealing to the public to stay vigilant and, if anyone comes across anything suspicious, call police immediately on 999.”