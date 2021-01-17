Derry death notices - Sunday, January 17, 2021

HICKEY (née Bradley), Matilda (Tillie), 15th January 2021 peacefully at her home, 78 Ballyarnett Road, Belmont, beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Ann, Sharon, David, Patrick, Kevin, Adrian and Louise, mother-in-law of Donna, Sarah, Julie, Claire and Colm, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Jim and the late Ted. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Saturday from 6 – 8 pm. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search and Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCORMICK, Annie Margaret – 16th January 2021, peacefully at Cornfields Nursing Home (formerly of Blackburn Crescent). Dearly beloved Wife of the Late William. A beloved Twin Sister of May and of the Late Kathleen, Jeannie and Eileen. A much loved Aunt of all her Nieces, Nephews and their Families. In accordance with Government Restrictions the Wake and Funeral will be strictly private for Family only. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of Flowers to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church, C/O Mrs Christine Gardiner, 5 Gortica Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry, Bt47 3 LU.

LOVE (née Kearney) – 15th January 2021, peacefully at Blair House Care Home, Anne Elizabeth, much loved wife of the late Harold, dear mother of Ian and Judith, mother-in-law of Cherry and Robert, granny of Richard, Katie, Bonnie and Brodie and a loving sister of Lorna. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. “Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11 v 28.

CAHOON - January 15th 2021 (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, Robert John (Bertie) (in his 90th year), 29 Northland Road, Moneymore, formerly of 41 Cullion Road, Cookstown, beloved Son of the late Nathaniel and Ellen, much loved Brother of the late Dolly, Nat and Maggie, dearly loved Uncle of Robbie and his Wife Marilyn, Great-uncle of Nial and Leanne and a dear Uncle of all his Nephews and Nieces and their Families. House and funeral strictly private, due to current guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

BRADLEY, Derrynoid road, Draperstown January 16 2021. Pat (R.I.P.). Died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital. Beloved husband of Teresa, dearly loved father of Sinead (Conville), Orla (Murray) and Ronan, father in law to John, Seamus and Sinead. Devoted grandfather to Shea, Aaron, Aimee, Shane and Cara. Brother of Bernadette Regan, Margaret Layden and the late Maureen Coyle and Francis. Sadly, due to covid restrictions, Pats wake and funeral will be strictly private, family only. Pat’s remains will leave Murray's Funeral Home at 10.40 am on Monday 18th January to arrive at St. Columbas Church Straw for 11.00 mass. Burial will be immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Strict social distancing protocols will be in place. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, son, daughter in law, sons in law, Grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

SHARKEY, Rosemary (Rosalyn), 15th January 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 4 Summerhill Park, Belmont. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Bridget R.I.P, Dear sister of Anne, Jean, Dorothy, Mary. Breige, Phil, and Donna, a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Wake house STRICTLY PRIVATE and sadly owing to current restrictions funeral will be for family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). Her funeral will leave from her home on Sunday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Ardmore.

LYNCH (née Woods), Joan Elizabeth, 15th January 2021 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Woodly Cottage, Browning Drive. Dearly beloved Wife of Derek. Devoted Mother of Kaine and Hollie. Proud Gran of Arthur and Charlotte. Dear mother-in-law of Danielle. Loving Sister of Jacqueline, Richard, Patricia, David and Peter. A Private family funeral and Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan on Monday 18th January. Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired made payable to McMillian Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SC Trust, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, BT476SB.

McCOOL, Tony, 15th January 2021, Peacefully at home. (Formerly of Liscloon Drive). Beloved Husband of the late Annie and Loving Father of Jacqueline, Tony, Cathal, Annette and the late Damien. Funeral on Sunday 17th January to Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown for Mass at 12:15pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown Church website.

McLAUGHLIN, Eugene (Slim), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eugene (Slim) McLaughlin, suddenly at his late home 12 Deanery Street on the 14th of January 2021. Former manager of Brandywell Harps F.C. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Angela. Loving father of Eugene and Seán. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Liam, Danielle, Amy, Ava and great-grandfather of Daniel. Loving father-in-law of Christine and Michaela. A much loved son of the late Dan and Molly. Dearest brother of Del and the late Breege and Nuala. A loving brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Eugene's remains will leave the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest this evening at 6pm to repose at his late home 12 Deanery Street, funeral leaving from there on Monday 18th of January at 9:20am for 10am requiem mass in St. Columba’s Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Eugene's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Him.