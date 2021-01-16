Derry cricket club gets the go-ahead for a major extension to its clubhouse

Contact
Ardmore Cricket Club's current pavilion.
Planning permission has been granted for an extension to a local sports club.
Ardmore Cricket Club has received permission from Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department to proceed with the work at its Bleach Green clubhouse.
The project will see a single storey extension being built on to the current building.
This will enable disabled access to the clubhouse, while the extension will also incorporate changing rooms and toilet facilities.
The work will also see a first floor extension to the building.
This will have a committee room and an external balcony.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.