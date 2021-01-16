Derry cricket club gets the go-ahead for a major extension to its clubhouse

Planning permission has been granted for an extension to a local sports club.

Ardmore Cricket Club has received permission from Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department to proceed with the work at its Bleach Green clubhouse.

The project will see a single storey extension being built on to the current building.

This will enable disabled access to the clubhouse, while the extension will also incorporate changing rooms and toilet facilities.

The work will also see a first floor extension to the building.

This will have a committee room and an external balcony.