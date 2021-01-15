Contact

Unused Derry market stalls are set to be distributed among local community groups

Council to look at recycling the stalls

Walled City Market in Derry

The Walled City Market.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council's unwanted market stalls are set to be distributed among local community groups.

It follows a call from Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue.

Speaking at a meeting this week of the council's Business and Culture Committee, Cllr Logue said the market stalls were up for renewal.

“It would just be a suggestion I would like to make regarding the old ones, if they could, maybe, be offered out to community groups with in council district. I am sure the could make use of them if new market stalls were being put in place by council.”

In response, Kevin O'Connor, Head of Business with the local authority, said if the stalls were 'fit for purpose,' council officers would look at them to see if they were 'roadworthy.'

He added: “I am sure there is no issue there if they are surplus to requirement.”

Stalls are hired out by the council to market traders taking part in a number of council-run events such as the Christmas Markets, Maritime Festival and the monthly Walled City Markets

Tuesday's council meeting was again held remotely in accordance with the current Covid-19 regulations.

