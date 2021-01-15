Unused Derry market stalls are set to be distributed among local community groups

Contact
The Walled City Market.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's unwanted market stalls are set to be distributed among local community groups.
It follows a call from Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue.
Speaking at a meeting this week of the council's Business and Culture Committee, Cllr Logue said the market stalls were up for renewal.
“It would just be a suggestion I would like to make regarding the old ones, if they could, maybe, be offered out to community groups with in council district. I am sure the could make use of them if new market stalls were being put in place by council.”
In response, Kevin O'Connor, Head of Business with the local authority, said if the stalls were 'fit for purpose,' council officers would look at them to see if they were 'roadworthy.'
He added: “I am sure there is no issue there if they are surplus to requirement.”
Stalls are hired out by the council to market traders taking part in a number of council-run events such as the Christmas Markets, Maritime Festival and the monthly Walled City Markets
Tuesday's council meeting was again held remotely in accordance with the current Covid-19 regulations.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.