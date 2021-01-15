Contact

No decision taken yet on plans for St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry

Event expected to be curtailed once again because of the ongoing pandemic

One of the previous St Patrick's parades in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

With the coronavirus pandemic still at unacceptable levels – and experts unable to say how long it will last - Derry City and Strabane District Council is determined major events such as the St Patrick's Day festivities and Maritime Festival will go ahead this year, albeit in a 'remote' form.

It was announced yesterday that the St Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled again this year.

The St Patrick's festivities were the first to fall foul of Covid-19 in March last year, with other events such as the world-renowned Halloween festivities also being cancelled in attempt to curtain the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the local council told the Derry News that a report outlining options and plans for events for the forthcoming year would come before elected members as soon as possible for consideration.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are proactively working with a range of partners to look at various options to facilitate events continuing this year.

“Any proposals will include measures to ensure compliance with whatever government restrictions that may be in place.

“Officers continue to engage with Clipper Ventures in relation to any proposals relating to the restart of the suspended Clipper 2019-20 Race with a full report expected to come before members for consideration.”

