James McClean suspended by Stoke City for alleged breach of Covid-19 guidelines

James McClean has suspended by Stoke City.
James McClean has been suspended by Stoke City after an alleged breach of Covid-19 guidelines.
As a result, the Derry man will miss his side's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
McClean posted a video to Instagram, which showed the Republic of Ireland international boxing with a trainer in a gym.
England's current lockdown rules prohibit trips to private gyms as they aren't regarded as providing an essential service.
A statement on the official Stoke City website read: "Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing into an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym.
"As a result of the suspension, McClean will not be available for selection for Saturday's game against Blackburn Rovers."
