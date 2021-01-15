Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry group organising series of events to look at racial equality in Northern Ireland

North West Migrants Forum programme to start next month

Derry group organising series of events to look at racial equality in Northern Ireland

Lilian Seenoi-Barr from the North West Migrants Forum.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry-based group will next month launch a series of events to give people the opportunity to discuss racial equality.

On February 6, the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) will launch its first series of a year-long programme 'Choose to Challenge' events in partnership with Belfast Islamic Centre and iAssist Northern Ireland.

The free online events have been organised to 'find meaningful pathways for representation and reclaim voices of Black and Minority Ethnic people  in civic and public spaces'.

The first series of events coincide with the campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 'Choose to Challenge'.

International Women's Day has occurred for well over a century with the first gathering held in 1911.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director of Programmes at NWMF said: “International Women's Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity and whilst celebrating progress in this area is part of the agenda, there is little to celebrate when it comes to the progress made towards the equality of opportunities for the BME community.

“These events mark a call to action for accelerating racial equality in Northern Ireland and we want to use them to help build on our comprehensive engagement with BME women and claim our space in civic and public spaces.

“There will be talks on Women’s participation and Transformative Leadership, Gender Mainstreaming, Gender Justice and BME Women’s Rights as well as a call to action for racial and gender equity.”

Mrs Seenoi-Barr urged people to get involved in the events.

“Whilst the discussion topics will be focused on BME women, the programme is open to all groups collectively and we would like to extend invitations to women, girls and men who choose to challenge inequity.

“If you would like to join the conversation you will find the registration link on North West Migrants Forum social media channels.”

The events are supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and The National Lottery Community Fund.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie