Man critical following collision in Coleraine

The Air Ambulance was called to the scene this afternoon.
A man aged in his 70s is currently in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Coleraine this afternoon.
The collision on the Millburn Road in Coleraine was reported to police at 1pm on Thursday, January 14 and involved a black Vauxhall Agila car and a bicycle.
The man, who was riding the bicycle, sustained head and upper body injuries as a result of the collision.
Enquiries are ongoing at this time and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dash-cam to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 652 14/01/21.
The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.
