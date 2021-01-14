Contact

Man critical following collision in Coleraine

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The Air Ambulance was called to the scene this afternoon.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man aged in his 70s is currently in a critical condition in hospital following a collision  in Coleraine this afternoon.

The collision on the Millburn Road in Coleraine was reported to police at 1pm on Thursday, January 14 and involved a black Vauxhall Agila car and a bicycle.

The man, who was riding the bicycle, sustained head and upper body injuries as a result of the collision.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dash-cam to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 652 14/01/21.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

