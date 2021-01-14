Contact

Visiting to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and all other Western Trust sites suspended from tonight

Decision taken in response to ongoing pandemic

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Almost 1,000 workers join Western Trust frontline in fight against Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Western Trust will suspend visiting to all its sites and facilities from tonight.

The Trust said the decision had been taken in response to the ongoing pandemic situation.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the very high levels of COVID-19 transmission across our community, the four UK Chief Medical Officers have advised that we now move into Alert level 5, which requires the strictest of social distancing given the threat that health and social care services could become overwhelmed and therefore impacts on visiting to all care settings across Northern Ireland.

"Subsequently the Western Trust has assessed all elements of risk and in order to protect patients, visitors and staff, the decision has been made to temporarily suspend visiting on all sites and facilities within the Western Trust.

"This suspension will now apply from midnight on Thursday 14 January 2021."

